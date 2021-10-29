ANC leaders gear up for last chance to convince voters to choose their party in local government elections

Soweto - It’s all systems go for the ANC’s Siyanqoba Rally – a final phase where President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to try and sway South Africans to vote for the ruling party. Ramaphosa is expected to lead one of the series of rallies across the country in Thokoza Park.

He is expected to outline a blow-by-blow account of what the party has achieved, where it has fallen short, what it's failed to deliver and how it intends to get back on track. During his election trail over the past couple of weeks, Ramaphosa conceded that the party had made mistakes and asked the masses to give them another chance. The party in 2016 lost all major metropolitans and only did well in Ekurhuleni, where it was in a coalition with the AI.

It lost the City of Joburg and Tshwane, the capital city. “We urge South Africans to give the ANC another chance. We are in a process of renewal and have learned from our mistakes. We are working on rooting out corruption and pledge to give people the best service delivery they deserve,” Ramaphosa said. The Siyanqoba rally is the ANC’s final call to vote after having criss-crossed the length and breadth of the country sharing its’ Manifesto.