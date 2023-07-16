ANC leaves ConCourt judgment on Zuma to government

The ANC has left the Constitutional Court’s decision on former president Jacob Zuma’s sentence at the hands of government to interpret. ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said they sympathise with Zuma, adding that no one would want to see an 81-year-old person going to prison, but the law is the law.

Various legal analysts have made different interpretations on the judgment, but the ball was in the court of the government how they interpret it. A lot of factors would have to be considered when studying the decision of the constitutional court. Mbalula also spoke out against the torching of trucks saying the people behind this must be arrested.

The SAPS has already arrested five suspects for the burning of trucks in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo. More than 20 trucks were torched on the roads last week and some of the suspects will appear in court on Monday. Mbalula said on the issue of Zuma the government would have to look at what the law says.

“We respect the courts and their outcomes. The moral perspective to it is that we empathise with president Zuma. No one wants to see anyone at the age of 81 going to jail. But in this instance the law is the law and government must deal with the pros and cons and interpret the judgment,” said Mbalula. There have been different interpretations from analysts on what the judgment says. He said the ANC respects the court judgments and if they are not pleased with them they challenge them.

The ANC secretary-general also called on the security cluster to be on high alert. This comes as fears mounted that the July 2021 riots could be repeated. He said the 2021 riots should not have happened because the state needed to stamp its authority and maintain stability.