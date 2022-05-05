ANC loses municipal seat to EFF in latest by-election in the North West

The EFF has managed to grab a municipal ward from the ANC in the Mahikeng Municipality in the North West during the latest municipal by-elections. The new councillor for the EFF is Dedrick Mbali Phetha, in Lomanyaneng which is Ward 5.

Lomanyaneng is south of the town centre of Mahikeng, the provincial capital of North West. Mahikeng is also the seat of the district municipality which includes the towns of Lichtenburg, Zeerust and Delareyville. The EFF won the seat previously held by the ANC, with 69.06% of the votes cast compared to 54.03% the ANC received during the 2021 Municipal Elections. The IEC said the voter turnout on Wednesday was 42.04%.

The reason for the by-election was the former councillor’s death. During the by-elections contested yesterday in the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, and North West the African National Congress (ANC) retained two seats; the Democratic Alliance (DA) retained one seat and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) won one seat. The new councillors for the ANC are Siteketiso Mathumbu, in Ward 11, in Ntabankulu Municipality.

The party retained the seat won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, by 78.75% of the total votes cast compared to 83.20% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 42.40%. In Ward 20 in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, Mzimkulu Morris Ngabase is the new councillor. The party retained the seat won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 65.58% of the total votes cast compared to 73.57% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 20.56%.

The new councillor for the DA is Gé Andries Breytenbach, in Ward 96, in City of Tshwane Municipality. The party retained the seat won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, by 44.89% of the votes cast compared to 53.11% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 22.91%. [email protected]

