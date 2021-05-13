ANC Mayor resigns amid step-aside rule

POLITICAL parties in the JB Marks Local Municipality will be hard at work to secure the mayorship of the municipality on May 14, following the resignation of mayor, Kgotso Khumalo.

Khumalo was charged with fraud and corruption along with two other municipal officials in October last year, for allegedly siphoning R5 million of municipal funds and channelling them into their personal accounts.

The North West ANC had sent several letters since October asking Khumalo to step aside as per an ANC national executive committee (NEC) decision on those facing criminal charges in courts of law.

Khumalo ignored the party directive but agreed to step aside after the latest ANC NEC decision on Monday, directing all its provincial bodies to enforce the rule.

The uncertainty over Khumalo’s resignation caused chaos in the JB Marks Municipality with opposition parties claiming that they were kept in the dark about it.

DA constituency head, Chris Hattingh, on Thursday welcomed Khumalo’s resignation.

He said that Khumalo’s resistance since his arrest in October 2020, had finally “crumbled due to public and political pressure.

“While the DA welcomes the Mayor’s resignation from his position, it is concerning that he has not resigned as a councillor and will remain on the taxpayer’s payroll.

“Just more than a month ago, ANC councillors in the JB Marks Local Municipality defended and supported Councillor Khumalo during a motion of no confidence which was brought by the DA.

“Councillor Khumalo still holds considerable power and leverage over his well-established system of patronage in the JB Marks Council and administration and he will, no doubt, continue to abuse this situation in Council matters to his advantage,” Hattingh said.

He said they only became aware of the “actual vacancy” after they received a notice of a special council meeting for the election of a new mayor on Friday.

“The official resignation of councillor Khumalo was included in the notice for a special council meeting,” Hattingh said.

He said the DA maintains that Khumalo must be removed from public office saying their position would be vindicated as the fraud and theft case unfolds in the Serious Commercial Crime Court in Mahikeng on June 1.

