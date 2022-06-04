ANC members in Limpopo begin voting

Cape Town - Voting is under way at the ANC provincial conference in Limpopo where over 1 000 delegates are expected to pick the top five to lead the province. Stan Mathabatha is contesting the position of provincial chairperson with Dickson Masemola.

Mathabatha, who has been the provincial chairperson for two terms, is also the premier of the province, while Masemola is MEC for Public Works. The conference started on Friday and was addressed by treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, who said they did not expect any problems. Limpopo is the third province to hold a provincial conference after Mpumalanga in April and the Eastern Cape in May.

The results for the top five leaders in Limpopo are expected to be announced on Saturday. ANC NEC member Thoko Didiza, who is deployed in Limpopo, also said earlier that they were expecting the conference to continue without any problems. Mashatile had urged delegates to engage in substantial debates on the policy documents.

The ANC released its discussion documents two weeks ago, and head of economic transformation, Mmamoloko Kubayi said one of the key things in the documents was to lift investment levels from 15% to 25% of GDP. This would jack up the economy and create jobs. Mashatile had also said time was not on the side of the ANC, as people on the ground wanted meaningful change.

The ANC is facing a tough battle ahead of the 2024 national and provincial elections after its support dropped in the local government elections last year. [email protected] Political Bureau