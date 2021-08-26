ANC members picket outside Luthuli House

Johannesburg - Luthuli House was shut on Thursday due to staff salary woes but this did not stop disgruntled members from ward 127 (West Rand), from descending on the ruling party’s headquarters in support of their preferred councillor elect candidate. A group of ANC members from the ward picketed outside Luthuli House under the strict watch of the police who ensured that Covid-19 protocols were followed.

Phumzile Hlatshwayo said they had come to support and clear the name of councillor elect candidate Keke Tabane, who is accused by some ANC members of being involved in the destruction and looting that happened last month. “Tabane is very disciplined, he did not break the law and he does not have a criminal record, instead he was framed by other comrades. We want him to lead our community because he has done a lot for us,” said Hlatshwayo. ANC ward 127 deputy secretary Mduduzi Jack said they came to Luthuli House to reaffirm their support for Tabane.

“We are here to submit a memorandum of concerns and our disappointment. Luthuli House is locked, it’s not in operation, however, we managed to get the head of security Freddy Molete to receive our memorandum. He promised to give it to the relevant people,” said Jack. Jack said there was a group of ill disciplined persons from their branch, some of them “rented crowd”, wearing the green gold and black regalia of the ANC who had gone to Luthuli House on Wednesday to denounce Tabane. “Tabane emerged as a councillor-elect in our ward. The ANC followed a rigorous process and he went on to the list, now there are people who are objecting to him, those people claimed to be members of the community.

“We are here to affirm our position as members of ward 127 and members of the ANC, to say Tabane is a leader who is loved; he is grounded and does work that is recognised in his own community. We are behind and respect him, we are going to continue to support him,” said Jack. Jack said Tabane’s arrest was merely a political conspiracy driven by those who were intimidated by his popularity in the community. The memorandum was handed in at Luthuli House and at the Gauteng Legislature.