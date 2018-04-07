The ANC has added its voice to those mourning the death of former high commissioner to Nigeria and ambassador to Switzerland George Nene. Picture: Phill Magakoe

Johannesburg - The African National Congress (ANC) has added its voice to those mourning the death of former South African high commissioner to Nigeria and ambassador to Switzerland George Nene.

The ANC had learned with sadness of the death on Friday of "a seasoned diplomat and life-long revolutionary ambassador Nene who lived his life serving the people of South Africa", ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said.

"To us, this is a double blow as we are still mourning the death of our revolutionary icon and stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. The role that ambassador Nene played in the liberation of our country cannot be measured."

"Ambassador Nene did not only occupy death defying trenches of the liberation struggle, he was counted among those who held the flag of [the] country flying high in the process of carving the role of South Africa on the international platforms.

"His role and contribution is the legacy that we will always treasure as we continue to work towards the transformation of the world governance. To his family we extend condolences and may his soul rest in peace," Mabe said.

African News Agency/ANA