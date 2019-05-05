Ngwako Modjadji. Photo: Facebook

Johannesburg - Thousands of ANC supporters observed a moment of silence following the death of senior journalist of City Press Ngwako Modjadji on Saturday night. ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula conducted the solemn moment to Modjadji who has dedicated his life to journalism. He previously worked at The Citizen as a political reporter and had a brief stint at Sowetan prior to moving to City Press.

SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo also paid tribute to Modjadji saying “The South African Communist Party has learnt with great sadness the untimely death of Ngwako Modjadji, senior journalist at the City Press.

“The SACP expresses its sincerest, heartfelt condolences to the Modjadji family, Ngwako’s colleagues and the media fraternity for this great loss.

“Ngwako worked for several media houses before joining the City Press. He distinguished himself and was fearless in his reportage, working without favour or prejudice,” Mashilo said.

He said South Africa has been robbed of a great professional and humble gentleman through reckless driving.

Modjadji passed away following a hit-and-run incident.

The SACP calls on the Police to swiftly hunt down and bring to book the perpetrator.

Political Bureau