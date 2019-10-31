ANC is mourning the death of Estelle Hofmeyr, who was the mother to Beatie and Willem Hofmeyr and sends its condolences to the loved ones. Picture: Brenda Masilela/ANA

Johannesburg - The African National Congress (ANC) is mourning the death of Estelle Hofmeyr, who was the mother to Beatie and Willem Hofmeyr and sends its condolences to the loved ones. Hofmeyr died on Wednesday night.

"We commend Ms Hofmeyr for being resolute and unwavering in her support to her children for the progressive political path they chose. The trauma and harassment that parents of activists used to be subjected to during the struggle cannot be over-stated. Especially in the conservative white communities, parents of activists were not only harassed by state security forces, they also ran the risk of being ostracised by their own communities," the ruling party said in a statement.

The ANC said Beatie and Willie contributed "immensely" to the fight against apartheid and played pivotal roles in the "rebuilding of our nation".

"May the soul of Mama Estelle Hofmeyr rest in eternal peace."