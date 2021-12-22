ANC moves deadline for regional conferences to February next year

All eyes are now on eThekwini which failed to convene on Monday because branches could not meet the 70% threshold required for a conference to be held. THE ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is pushing to hold all its outstanding regional conferences in January and early February with six of the province’s 11 regions yet to convene their conferences. The regions that have convened their conferences and elected new leadership structures include the Far North (Mtubatuba), Emalahleni (Newcastle), Josiah Gumede (Uthukela), and most recently General Gizenga Mpanza (KwaDukuza, Stanger) and Moses Mabhida (Richmond and Pietermaritzburg) which were held over the weekend.

“We had five conferences convened now, we are now left with six that have to take place in January and February,” said ANC provincial spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela. The regions that are yet to convene their regional conferences include the Lower South Coast (Port Shepstone), Inkosi Bhambatha (Umzinyathi), Harry Gwala (KZN Midlands), Mzala Nxumalo (Zululand) Musa Dladla region (Empangeni) and eThekwini. The provincial conference is expected to take place later in the coming year as the term of the Sihle Zikalala led provincial executive committee ends in July.

Over its two day conference at the weekend, delegates at the Moses Mabhida Region’s conference, the second biggest region of the ANC in the province after eThekwini, elected Msunduzi Municipality mayor Mzimkhulu Thebola as the new regional chairperson. Other newly elected leaders in the region included Richmond mayor Samora Ndlovu, who was elected secretary-general, deputy chairperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela, and Mathobane Hlabisa as the treasurer-general. The biggest focus will now be on eThekwini, the biggest region of the ANC in the province and the country, which postponed its conference to next year after it was unable to convene on Monday due to branches failing to meet the 70% threshold required by the party constitution for the conference to sit.