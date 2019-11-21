ANC MP Bongani Bongo appears in court over alleged corruption









Chairperson of the portfolio committee on home affairs Bongani Bongo has appeared in court in Cape Town on several charges of corruption. Picture: People's Assembly Cape Town - Former Cabinet Minister and current chairperson of the portfolio committee on Home Affairs Bongani Bongo has appeared in court in Cape Town on several charges of corruption. This comes after his arrest on Thursday by the Hawks. The court ordered him to appear again early next year pending investigations. Bongo had served briefly in the Cabinet during former President Jacob Zuma’s tenure, but he returned to Parliament after President Cyril Ramaphosa took over the reins. He is currently chairing the portfolio committee on Home Affairs. The Hawks arrested him in Cape Town on Thursday on charges of corruption.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi had confirmed the arrest of the MP.

This is not the first time an MP has fallen foul of the law after some of the MPs were previously charged of travelgate saga many years ago.

Another former ANC MP Tony Yengeni served a sentence for receiving a discount for his purchase of a Mercedes Benz.

Former ANC MP Rubben Mohlaloga, who was fired by Parliament in his position as Independent Communications Authority of South Africa chairperson after he was convicted of corruption last year, is facing a 20-year jail term.

Mohlaloga is appealing the decision in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

He was convicted with a former head of the Land Bank and a lawyer last year.

Another politician, former Northern Cape MEC for Finance John Block, is serving a 15-year sentence for corruption.

Block started serving his sentence last year November after the Constitutional Court turned down his application.

Political Bureau