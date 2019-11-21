Cape Town - Former Cabinet Minister and current chairperson of the portfolio committee on Home Affairs Bongani Bongo has appeared in court in Cape Town on several charges of corruption.
This comes after his arrest on Thursday by the Hawks. The court ordered him to appear again early next year pending investigations.
Bongo had served briefly in the Cabinet during former President Jacob Zuma’s tenure, but he returned to Parliament after President Cyril Ramaphosa took over the reins.
He is currently chairing the portfolio committee on Home Affairs.
