ANC MP Boy Mamabolo in hot water

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - ANC MP Boy Mamabolo is in hot water after the ruling party’s caucus in Parliament decided to haul him before the disciplinary committee for his conduct. This followed Mamabolo’s threats against a journalist a few days ago. ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said on Saturday Mamabolo’s case been referred to the national disciplinary committee of the party. Mamabolo had allegedly threatened Sunday World journalist Ngwako Malatji. In a statement Majodina’s office said they will not tolerate the conduct of Mamabolo.

The chief whip said they will communicate the disciplinary committee’s decision soon. This would be after the hearing has been completed.

The ANC also said it noted that Malatji had also lodged a criminal case with the police and they will allow the law to take its course.

Majodina’s office said the ANC respects the Constitution and would not allow any of its members to breach their oath of office.

“We denounce the alleged unbecoming behavior of the ANC Member of Parliament. As an MP, Cde Mamabolo is bound by the Oath of Office to serve, represent, respect and protect the citizens of the Republic of South Africa,” read the statement.

“At all times, the ANC Caucus has strived to maintain a cordial relationship with members of the media and respects the Constitutional values and Bill of Rights, including freedom of expression as well as the freedom of the press and other media to do its work,” it said.

IOL Politics