The ANC's Cedric Frolick was relected National Assembly house chairman. File picture: Tracey Adams

Parliament - Cedrick Frolick, Grace Boroto and Madala Mtombela were on Thursday formerly elected National Assembly House chairpersons but not before the Democratic Alliance (DA) nominated its own candidate, arguing for a "multi-party culture" in Parliament. DA chief whip John Steenhuisen argued that this was good practice in other countries to have opposition party MPs as presiding officers and that it could enhance multi-party politics.

Steenhuisen's proposal that Annelie Lotriet replace Frolick as House chair responsible for parliamentary committees was however defeated in a vote, which saw 205 MPs vote against the move, with 15 abstaining and 83 - the exact number of MPs the DA has in the House - support the motion, indicating they had little support from other opposition parties.

Boroto will be House chair responsible for members' interests and Mtombela will serve as House chair responsible for international relations.

The African National Congress has come under fire for including Frolick, who was implicated in testimony before the state capture inquiry, in its list of presiding officers for Parliament.

In March, former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi told the state capture inquiry that he was present at least twice when Frolick was handed "security bags", which he said could only contain cash. In return, Frolick would help Bosasa with among others, facilitating meetings with politicians who could provide political favours to the company.

African News Agency (ANA)