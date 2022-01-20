ANC MP Mervyn Dirks confirms party has slapped him with suspension

Cape Town - ANC MP Mervyn Dirks has confirmed that he has been suspended by the party. This comes after he wrote to the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) asking it to call President Cyril Ramaphosa to appear before it after his comments to the party’s top structure on the misuse of public funds in campaigns.

Dirks said on Thursday he has received the letter of suspension from the ANC. However, he declined to comment further saying he was not allowed to talk to the media as directed by the letter. “I can confirm I did receive a letter of precautionary suspension,” said Dirks.

Dirks had written to Scopa to ask it to bring Ramaphosa before it to answer questions on state funds used for campaigning. The ANC had asked for the withdrawal of his letter before slapping him with suspension. Independent Media was earlier informed that the ANC suspended Dirks pending disciplinary action against him for his conduct. ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina wrote a letter to Dirks on the disciplinary charges against him.

The letter was written to Dirks on Thursday. Majodina told him they wanted to take disciplinary action against him for his “unbecoming” behaviour as a whip of the party in the caucus. Majodina also said Dirks was suspended with “immediate effect”.

His membership of Scopa has been withdrawn. Dirks has been barred from taking part in ANC activities in the national legislature during the suspension period. Majodina had not commented at the time of publication, but her comments will be added once she has responded.