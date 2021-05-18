ANC MPLs vote against DA motion to scrap e-tolls

Johannesburg - THE DA has failed to convince the ANC to support its motion seeking to scrap e-tolls and deem them a “failed financing model”.

DA MPL Solly Msimanga introduced the motion in the Gauteng legislature on Tuesday. He wanted members to force Premier David Makhura to present a 30-day plan to scrap e-tolls.

The matter has been hotly debated in Gauteng since the introduction of the scheme in December 2013.

The ANC in Gauteng has taken a different stance to its national party members on how e-tolls should be dealt with.

The province has promised to scrap the scheme. Msimanga, while introducing his motion at the legislature, said the ANC often used e-tolls as a political game as elections neared, giving the impression that it was acting on the matter.

“Not only do we have a system in place, we do not know what will happen going forward. All the ANC-led government is doing is using the e-tolls issues as an election tool to lure voters,” Msimanga said.

Gauteng MPL Nonhlanhla Ncube said the fact that Makhura had appointed a panel to look into e-tolls showed that the ANC was serious about bringing an end to the debacle.

Ncube said the DA motion was a political ploy meant to distract from the discussions the government was conducting on the e-tolls debacle.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has said the Cabinet would soon deliberate on e-tolls and provide feedback. This was after months of similar promises.

Adding to the concerns is the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences amendment bill which, if passed, could see motorists fined for ignoring their e-toll bills.

The EFF was also in favour of scrapping e-tolls. The party threatened mass action if people were blocked from renewing their licences because of non-toll payments.

“The ANC has, on several occasions, promised to do away to e-tolls but conflicting messages speak volumes on the future of e-tolls in the province,” the EFF said. “It is too much to ask from him (Makhura). This poor man is powerless because he does not have the ability to deal with e-tolls.

“He is always playing to the gallery, by telling out people that e-tolls are not part of our future. He likes grandstanding. He has no justification on the matter.”

The DA’s motion failed to garner enough votes, with 19 votes for it and 37 against.

