ANC must fight against ‘cancer’ of corruption - Jeff Radebe

Cape Town - The ANC wants to crack down on corruption, saying there are members who join it for self-interest and not for organisational purposes. ANC head of policy Jeff Radebe said on Friday, when launching policy discussion documents, that the last elections have shown a drop in support.

This was a warning for the 2024 elections and the ANC must work hard to ensure it gets rid of corrupt elements. The people have lost trust in the ANC because of some of these factors. Radebe also said there was lack of accountability and transparency from some of its ANC deployees in government and this led to the erosion of public trust.

He said organisational renewal was important for the party going forward. “We must deal decisively against those who are corrupt, those who break the law, those who make life dangerous for women and children and those who damage the country’s growth potential and infrastructure, which is tantamount to economic sabotage. Corruption is a cancer that confronts us in the ANC and in our society. This must be removed root and branch,” said Radebe. He said there are factors that have contributed to the loss of public trust and they include factionalism.

He said the ANC has been riddled with factional battles and in some cases people and leaders have been killed. He said some of the killings have been institutionalised between rival factions in the party. This must be stopped and the ruling party must strive for renewal, he said.