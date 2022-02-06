ANC must fix its shortcomings, the people expect it – Zikalala

KwaZulu-Natal Premier and ANC chairperson Sihle Zikalala said in order for the governing party to exist and continue to serve its people, it must correct its shortcomings. The provincial party on Sunday kicked off its two-day provincial executive committee (PEC) lekgotla in Durban.

Zikalala said despite the low voter turnout in the local government elections in November, the party reclaimed the top seat and this he says is a reflection of the commitment the public has to the party. “We must admit that while we emerged with the majority support in many municipalities, our numbers declined because people didn’t turn out to vote. “Our interaction with people while mobilising for the 2021 local government elections and the recent by-elections, illustrated that the people still love the ANC and they look up to the ANC to correct its shortcomings,” he said.

It is clear that the ANC, Zikalala said, needed to do more to reconnect with the people by winning back their trust, and scoring victories for them. Zikalala said a political assessment should be made to determine why people chose not to vote (for the ANC) in the 2021 municipal elections. “We must ask ourselves if we are still representing the primary motivating force of the revolution – the working class?