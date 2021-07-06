ANC NEC calls for disciplinary action against Nkandla mass gathering organisers, protesters

Disciplinary action should be instituted against the organisers of the mass gathering outside former president Jacob Zuma's home, the ANC national executive committee says. ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte gave an update on Tuesday following a special NEC meeting on Monday.

Duarte said the NEC had decided that the ANC provincial secretary in KwaZulu-Natal, Mdumiseni Nthuli, and the secretary-general's office had to institute an investigation and take disciplinary action against ANC members who held a mass gathering outside Zuma's home. She spoke specifically about those who incited violence, breached Covid-19 regulations and violated the ANC constitution. Hundreds of people gathered outside Zuma's home at the weekend, with some claiming to be Umkhonto we Sizwe members.

The people said they were there to protect Zuma from arrest following a Constitutional Court ruling that sentenced him to 15 months in prison for contempt of court. Duarte said the NEC noted that the situation in KZN did not represent a popular uprising, but was engineered from within the ANC. The NEC took specific aim at members who claimed to members of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMA).

Duarte said the actions were "counter-revolutionary" and were a populist attempt aimed at achieving opportunistic objectives. "(The NEC) states unequivocally that the actions of sections of MKMVA, in the year that we are due to celebrate 60 years of Umkhonto we Sizwe, which as a liberation army prided itself on its discipline, is a shameful blight on this proud history. "The threat of violence aimed at undermining our democracy and its core institutions is counter-revolutionary, akin to similar displays and acts by extreme right-wing elements," she said.

Duarte reaffirmed that the MKMVA and MK Council had been disbanded. The NEC also reaffirmed its support for the Constitution and emphasised the importance of protecting it. Duarte said the NEC believed the interests of an individual were not above those of the nation.