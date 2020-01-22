Johannesburg - The ANC national executive committee has called on government to individually cost and monitor the mandate of state owned enterprises as plans are afoot to restructure some of them which are struggling to stay afloat.
At it meeting at the weekend, which preceded the annual lekgotla, the governing party received a detailed report on SOEs, particularly focusing on Eskom and the SAA.
ANC secretary general Ace Magashule said the country's SOEs as a group were plagued by financial struggles, some of which were a result of the broader economic slowdown, high debts and corruption.