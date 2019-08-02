ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe Picture: Dumisani Sibeko/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The ANC Western Cape provincial executive committee (PEC) has been disbanded. The ANC's national executive committee decided to disband the structure at its recent meeting, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said.

Mabe said the ANC was concerned about the functioning of the structure which has been marred by internal issues.

"The NEC expressed concern on the functioning of the Provincial Executive Committee in the Western Cape whose growing internal disintegration tend to play itself out in the public, making it difficult for the PEC to discharge its duties," Mabe said.

"The ANC will send its Western Cape NEC deployees to the province to engage with our structures as part of organisational building and renewal."

Mabe said an interim committee would be established which will be tasked with implementing rebuilding the party in the province.

"A provincial interim committee will be established in accordance with the ANC Constitution. The immediate task of the Provincial Interim Committee is to implement the process of renewal and rebuilding in the province and to prepare the province towards an elective provincial conference," he said.

The Western Cape is the only province not governed by the ANC. The party has struggled in past elections to regain its control of the province from the DA.