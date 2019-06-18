ANC secretary general Ace Magashule File picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The appointment of chairpersons of parliamentary committees is expected to be top of the agenda when the ANC holds its national executive committee meeting in Cape Town today. At its NEC special meeting on May20, the governing party made nominations for the top leadership posts for the national legislature, including National Assembly Speaker, National Council of Provinces chairperson, chief whips to both houses and the chair of chairs.

However, it has taken the ANC longer than expected to announce the chairpersons of parliamentary committees.

Although committees have been named, they have to be populated with members and parties expected to assign members.

At the weekend, reports surfaced that the appointment of committee chairpersons had become a struggle among factions within the ANC.

A caucus meeting that was scheduled for last Thursday was postponed until the NEC decided on the deployments. This took place as the Cabinet lekgotla was under way in Tshwane.

Former communications minister Faith Muthambi and Mosebenzi Zwane were apparently destined to be announced as the chairs for Justice and Transport respectively.

Former communications deputy minister Tandi Mahambehlala was apparently to take chair of chairs post.

Meanwhile, five ANC members will be sworn in this afternoon to fill vacancies in the National Assembly that arose from the resignation of former ministers Jeff Radebe, Siyabonga Cwele, Bathabile Dlamini, Derek Hanekom and Mildred Oliphant.

They are Alexandra Beukes, Kebby Maphatsoe, Zanele Nkomo, Wilma Newhoudt-Druchen and Matthew Wolmarans.

