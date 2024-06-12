ANC NEC members to face disciplinary action for crucifying party’s GNU involving DA

Heads will roll for some of the ANC members particularly the National Executive Committee (NEC) members who disagree with the Government of National Unity (GNU) involving the Democratic Alliance (DA). Last Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa invited all political parties to form a GNU and to join the ANC to set aside political differences in a bid to address issues facing the nation.

This was after a lengthy meeting of the ANC NEC in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni. GNU is a type of wide-range, multiparty coalition including all of the main parties that are represented in Parliament, or at least some of them, and would give them a say in national governance. IOL understands that ANC members were cautioned not to go against the party’s position on the GNU or there would be consequences.

In the meeting, the NEC favoured a more measured GNU than the ANC-DA coalition. The caution was not received well by many, stating that this means they do not have much to say. “We can’t support the ANC-DA thing, imagine! These people do not want us and now have to be in bed with us? Never this is just gambling with the lives of South Africans,” a source within the NEC told IOL.

However, ANC heavyweight and NEC member Lindiwe Zulu has been among the concerned members to come out guns blazing against the ANC-DA marriage. Zulu said such a partnership would be spitting on the graves of dead heroes of the Struggle. The issue of coalition government has also raised concerns among ordinary ANC members, including the allies who questioned the option to enter into a coalition agreement with the DA.

On the other hand, some of the members believe that the ANC-DA pact is the most likely solution in terms of the stability of the nation. When asked about the party taking action against defiant members, ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said everything that Ramaphosa said last week was what the NEC had agreed to. She could not provide a clear explanation on the matter.

“Please refer to the statement read out by the ANC President. The statement reflects a unanimous decision of the ANC NEC,” she said. The ANC is used to taking action against members who do not toe the line. Last Wednesday, during a media briefing, the South African Communist Party (SACP) said it would support the GNU as long as the DA was excluded from it.

"But this GNU should not include the DA… we support the minority government with GNU features without the role of DA-led forces. We are clearer about our position on coalitions," he said. Party leaders are currently engaged in heavy negotiation talks with the ANC in a bid to form a government.