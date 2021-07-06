ANC NEC ’rejects calls for political solution to Zuma’s legal woes’

Cape Town – It’s believed the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) has rejected calls at a special meeting yesterday for a political solution to former president Jacob Zuma’s legal woes. ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte is expected to brief the media on the outcomes of the NEC meeting on Tuesday morning. At a lengthy meeting, the NEC affirmed the party’s stance on upholding decisions of the courts, a news website reported.

Zuma was requested to leave yesterday’s NEC meeting. On Sunday, Zuma indicated to journalists he would be attending the Zoom meeting. Although an ex-officio member of the NEC, Zuma should step aside after being sent to jail by the Constitutional Court. The NEC is also said to have called for Zuma allies who addressed the illegal gathering outside his Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, home to face disciplinary action. Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, NEC member Tony Yengeni and MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus all shared a podium with Zuma in front of a large crowd that transgressed Covid-19 regulations. Police Minister Bheki Cele was criticised for cops’ lack of action at Nkandla.

On Sunday, Magashule called for members of disbanded structures to defy the ANC, thus violating the terms of his suspension. This as the Pietermaritzburg High Court will this morning hear Zuma’s application for a rescission of the ruling in which the Constitutional Court last week sentenced him to 15 months’ jail for contempt of court for failing to appear before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture. He has also applied to the Constitutional Court to rescind its decision. Zuma made an urgent application to the Pietermaritzburg High Court to interdict Cele and the police from arresting him.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, the Office of the Chief Justice said the case would be heard virtually on Tuesday from 11.30am. Zuma has also applied to the Constitutional Court to rescind its decision to sentence him to jail. The Concourt agreed to hear Zuma’s application on July 12. In his affidavit, Zuma said his personal liberty is at stake as a result of his imminent detention without trial “in breach of my constitutional rights, including the right to life, the right to dignity and the right to freedom”.