Picture: Phill Magakoe/African News Agency (ANA)

The ANC national executive committee (NEC) will meet on Monday to decide on the next premier of the North West province. This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa and members of the top six including his deputy David Mabuza and other senior officials met on the matter.

Ramaphosa and the top six will present a report to the NEC on Monday on the candidate for the premiership in that province.

ANC acting spokesperson Dakota Legoete confirmed on Saturday that the North West matter will be finalised at Monday’s meeting.

“Already there is a decision that officials are mandated to finalise it and bring a report on Monday,” said Legoete.

The NEC will then have to take a decision on who is going to be the premier of the North West.

This followed a stalemate last week where some members of the NEC felt it was important to have current Premier Job Mokgoro kept in the job and others believe a female premier should be appointed.

ANC veterans and alliance partners in the province also back the retention of Mokgoro as premier while the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) favour a woman to take over.

The ANCWL wants either its secretary-general Meokgo Matuba or former speaker of the provincial legislature Susana Dantjie or ex-mayor of Dr Kenneth Kaunda district municipality Pinky Moloi to be appointed to the position.

The North West was the only province left without a premier after the NEC agreed on seven names in eight of the provinces it governs.

David Makhura retained his position as Gauteng premier while Sisi Ntombela and Refilwe Mtsweni were respectively kept in their jobs in the Free State and Mpumalanga.

ANC provincial chairperson in the Eastern Cape Oscar Mabuyane was appointed to take over from Phumulo Masualle, who is heading to the National Assembly.

Zamani Saul will take over from Sylvia Lucas in the Northern Cape with the latter also going to the national legislature.

Stanley Mathabatha was also retained in Limpopo. Sihle Zikalala will also succeed Willies Mchunu in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mokgoro was appointed by the ANC in the North West after the removal of Supra Mahumapelo last year. But last week the NEC could not agree on the permanent premier, but on Monday a final decision will be made.

The ANCWL said it wants a woman to run the North West and ensure gender parity in the provinces governed by the ANC.

In another decision the NEC agreed that all speakers in the provincial legislatures must be women irrespective of who was the premier.

The ANC was criticised in 2014 when it failed to appoint a single woman to be premier in any of the provinces it governed.

But this year it has already appointed two women.

ANC alliance partners said Mokgoro had brought stability in the province and he should be kept in the job.

Sunday Independent