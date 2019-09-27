Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: AP/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The ANC’s top structure is this weekend expected to discuss Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s plan to rescue the economy. The National Executive Committee will meet for the first time since Mboweni released his blueprint more than four weeks ago.

The SACP and Cosatu, who are the alliance partners of the ruling party, have rejected the economic plan.

Cosatu said it must be scrapped and that it would lead to the partial privatisation of Eskom.

The economy has been struggling for some time now. It has not grown above 5% since 2008 when the global financial crisis started.