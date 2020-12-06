ANC NEC to grapple with divisive issue of leaders facing charges in court

Johannesburg - As the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) enters its first day of a three-day meeting on Sunday, the issue of leaders facing charges in the courts is expected to be high on the agenda as the party continues to grapple with the contentious matter. Several of the party’s leaders across the country, including former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and ANC MP Bongani Bongo, are facing a raft of fraud and corruption charges. ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is the most senior party figure facing fraud and corruption charges stemming from the Free State asbestos scandal dating from his time as Free State Premier. This leaves the ANC with a headache on how to deal with the issue of leaders who have been formally charged in a court of law with corruption to step aside as the party continues to be divided on the issue. In August, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa penned a letter in which he told members who had been formally charged with corruption and “other serious crimes” to immediately step aside from the party, legislature and government leadership positions pending the finalisation of their cases.

Following his appearances before the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court where he was formally charged with fraud and corruption, Magashule defied the call to step aside, telling his supporters only the ANC branches that elected him had the prerogative to tell him to step aside.

Magashule is said to be relying on a legal opinion by former ANC senior official Matthew Phosa.

In the battle for the party leadership Ramaphosa’s supporters are said to be rallying behind moves to get Magashule to step aside, said ANC sources. They are preparing to raise a motion for Magashule to step aside.

Party sources say supporters of Magashule are to call for an early conference to decide on the new leaders of the party.

With legal opinions already placed before the party’s highest decision-making body, the NEC is expected over the coming days to decide on the issue of leaders facing corruption charges.

In his legal opinion advocate Mashudu Tshivhase said if any structures required the removal of any of its elected leaders the views of the individual members who elected the leadership of their choice could not be easily disregarded as this was not a master and servant relationship or an employer and employee relationship.

“The ANC NEC should consider getting the views of those individual members and, or, branches which nominated and elected any leader, which according to the other members of the NEC, hold a view that such a leader needs to voluntarily step down.

“An elected leader cannot be removed on account of any other person’s pleasure, disregarding the rights of those who elected such a leader to office. Democratic process is an inclusive process, rights which individuals hold can not be easily ignored, irrespective of the circumstances,” argued Tshivhase.

In another legal opinion by Phosa Loots Incorporated Attorneys, the law firm of former ANC treasurer-general Mathews Phosa, it is argued that the suspension of any member of the party would be unlawful if the suspension is not an intrinsic part of the disciplinary process under the ANC constitution.

Another legal opinion, this time by advocate Dali Mpofu, who argued that calling on leaders charged with corruption to step aside was invalid and unenforceable as this constituted an infringement of members’ rights as it went against their constitutional right of being presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Political Bureau