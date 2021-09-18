ANC NEC to probe manipulation of candidate lists

Cape Town - The ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) has agreed that it would investigate allegations of manipulation of list processes in various structures where some of the candidates were illegally included and others removed from the lists. This comes after the ANC has been rocked by protests with branches and other structures complaining about the removal of their preferred candidates from the lists.

The NEC held a day-long meeting on Friday where it looked at its campaign for the elections in November. However, the process has not been without glitches as disputes have been lodged in different regions and provinces. ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula said early this week, that they would have by-elections in areas where internal ANC processes were overlooked.

He said the party would need to start campaigning. The NEC said it would investigate claims of manipulation of lists. “The NEC also registered concern about the instances of disputes, alleged misconduct, transgressions and manipulation of the list process.

“The meeting agreed that these allegations must be investigated and where necessary appropriate disciplinary measures must be implemented,” said ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe. Mabe said they also condemn the killing of three women in a drive-by shooting in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal, a week ago. The women were attending an ANC meeting in the area to choose a candidate. Five other people were injured in the attack.