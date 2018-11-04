The ANC will discuss urgent and sustainable steps to address the problems with SoE as strategic assets in the economy, the party said. File picture

Johannesburg - The African National Congress will discuss, with its alliance partners, urgent and sustainable steps to address the problems with state-owned enterprises (SoE) as strategic assets in the economy, the party said on Sunday. In a statement issued after a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting this weekend, the ANC said, "It was reiterated that there is no intention to shut down South African Airways. The focus now is on decisively tackling the challenges besetting the national carrier."

The NEC again acknowledged that the country and the party were "emerging from a very difficult period in our history and that the movement must continue to take bold steps to rebuild and retain its position as leader of society".

The NEC reminded itself of the importance of its mission in the current phase to get back on the road of economic recovery and transformation.

"The NEC affirmed its determination, through its deployees in government and supported by ANC structures, to act swiftly on its resolutions on land and agricultural reforms, dealing with the problems of water and sanitation, service delivery, and people’s participation in local government, youth unemployment, and other issues critical to bettering the lives of South Africans, especially the poor," the statement said.

The NEC also took note of concerns by national groups, particularly the coloured and Indian communities, about feelings of marginalisation and exclusion.

"Since the early days of the Congress Alliance between the ANC, the Coloured People's Organisation, and the South African Indian Congresses, and the pledge in the Freedom Charter that South Africa belongs to all and that all national groups shall have equal rights, our commitment to non-racialism has been the bedrock of the ANC.

"We acknowledge that this principle has been, to a certain extent, deviated from over the last period, and the ANC recommitted itself to in deed and action, starting within its own ranks, to ensure that it remains a truly non-racial movement," the statement said.

On building unity and cohesion in the ANC, the NEC resolved that as a measure to dismantle and stamp out factionalism no officials or member of the NEC, provincial and regional executive committees, or general members of the ANC may participate in any meetings aligned to any pre or post Nasrec [national conference] factions.

"No meeting about the ANC or its operations may be held without knowledge and reports to the structures of the movement."

The ANC would also rebuild operational trust through greater transparency and accountability, including obligatory reports on meetings held with anyone, including lobbies by business or any other individual or groups seeking to influence policies or processes in the ANC or in government.

Regarding corruption and restoring integrity, the NEC affirmed its dismay with the impact of the VBS Mutual Bank issues on the lives of ordinary people across the country, but especially in Limpopo and Vhembe, and restated its position that those found guilty of wrongdoing should face the wrath of the law.

"The NEC acknowledged the work of the national integrity commission on ANC members implicated in the VBS matter and referred the report of the commission to the national working committee for completeness and finality.

"The NEC reaffirmed its support for the Zondo Commission on State Capture to uncover the truth and prevent this blight on our history from happening again. The ANC is co-operating with the commission, it has encouraged its members to work with the commission," the statement said.

African News Agency (ANA)