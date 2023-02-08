ANC, NFP ask KZN Cogta MEC to convene a special council sitting so that they can topple Nongoma mayor

Durban - As the battle for the control of hung KwaZulu-Natal municipalities heats up, the ANC and NFP in the Nongoma local municipality have written to the Cogta MEC in KwaZulu-Natal asking her to intervene and call a special council sitting to topple the IFP mayor, Albert Mncwango and Speaker Prince Bheki Zulu. The two parties allege that Zulu is refusing to call the sitting, even though it has met the required number of signatures for the motion to be tabled, debated and voted for if need be.

NEWS: ANC and NFP councillors in the Nongoma local municipality have written to the MEC for COGTA in KZN asking her to intervene and convene a special council sitting to topple the IFP mayor, Albert Mncwango and the speaker, Prince Bheki Zulu. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) February 8, 2023 The sudden realignment of political leadership in municipalities comes after the EFF dumped the IFP as its coalition partner, leaving several municipalities vulnerable to hostile takeovers by the ANC-EFF-NFP alliance. Combined, the ANC and the NFP in the Nongoma municipality form a majority and they want the special council sitting to take place on Friday. In the letter written to the acting MEC, Sipho Hlomuka, on Wednesday, which was signed by 25 councillors, thus meeting the number of required signatures, they accused the Speaker and his municipal manager of delaying the process without any reason.

“Hon MEC, the reason we are writing to you is because of the unfairness and injustice which is imposed by the Speaker of the council as well as the Accounting Officer. “On the 31st of January 2023 and on the 2nd of February 2023 the NFP and the ANC issued a Motion of No confidence to the Speaker and the Mayor. "These motion were supported by more than 50% plus one of the Municipal Councillors, but we did not receive any acknowledgement or communication from the office of the Speaker or the Municipal Manager.

“We feel that the Speaker and the Municipal Manager are playing delaying tactics and doggy politics; however we are adamant that this is done deliberately to delay the sitting of the Special Council as requested by majority of Councillors. “Hon. MEC, we have followed all rules and protocols to the letter in terms of legislation and standing rules for councillors. “It is therefore by these reasons above that we request the MEC of Cogta to assist and convene the special council meeting of Nongoma Municipality on the 10th of February 2023 so that the business of the council intended can go ahead and be implemented accordingly,” reads the letter to the MEC.

