Rustenburg - The ANC in North West is expected to hold a list conference in Potchefstroom on Friday. The provincial task team (PTT) said in a statement that it was satisfied that the 70 percent threshold of branch general meetings convened has been reached.

"Dispute committees have been established at a provincial and regional level to resolve any queries, complaints or dissatisfaction that may arise out of the process," the provincial ruling party said in a statement

The provincial leadership said that those who were disputing processes would be allowed to voice their concerns prior to the list conference. It has also promised "effective and speedy resolution" to disputes.

"An audit and verification process is currently underway to authenticate the validity of the branch general meetings held and soon the report would be ready," spokesperson Kabelo Mataboge said.

The spokesperson said that the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati and Dr Kenneth Kaunda regions would also hold a press briefing in Klerksdorp on preparations for the general elections.

The regions, which are now under the administration of regional task teams after their regional structures were dissolved, say that they are "fit and proper to function".

African News Agency (ANA)