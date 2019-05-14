The newly-elected government must deal decisively with corruption where it is proven, the Nafcoc in North West said. Picture: Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA)

Rustenburg - The newly-elected government must deal decisively with corruption where it is proven, the National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Nafcoc) in North West said on Tuesday. Nafcoc spokesman Tshepang Ramosepele said the peaceful elections demonstrated the maturity of the electorate and democracy.

"Nafcoc North West congratulates the ANC North West for winning the elections. This is a demonstration of confidence in the ANC. We, however, urge the ANC not to take this confidence for granted. We also trust that, the new leadership under President [Cyril ] Ramaphosa, will take stock of events that led to our province being under this precarious situation of political unrest and destruction of property and assets, and do their utmost best to avoid its repeat."

He said Nafcoc North West was committed to work with the new administration to fast-track the renewal project, especially in the areas of meaningful inclusive economic participation of the majority of black people, meaningful support for SMMEs (Small, Medium and Micro-sized Enterprises) to grow their businesses, create sustainable jobs and create wealth.

He said government must remove red tape and become more responsive to the needs of community in general, support for rural economic development which will foster entrepreneurial spirit, especially amongst the youth, and deal decisively with corruption where proven.

