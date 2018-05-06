Rustenburg - The African National Congress in the North West says it is shocked at reports of an alleged plot to assassinate premier Supra Mahumapelo.

Acting provincial secretary Sussana Dantjie said they were "shocked and disturbed" by the alleged plot to "permanently silence" Mahumapelo.

"It has come to our attention that this plot involves hiring hit men who have already been paid a large sum of money and were apparently promised the balance once they have assassinated cde Supra. We commend the provincial chairperson for opening a conspiracy to commit murder case at Mahikeng police station. This is but one of several attempts at killing our provincial chairperson," she said.

Read: Supra on the brink of being recalled

Supra Mahumapelo faces vote of no confidence over alleged graft

Malema slams ANC on vote to oust Supra

Mahumapelo's office on Sunday said it had received news about a plot to assassinate him. "The plot involves hiring hit men who have already been paid R250 000 and are to be paid a balance after eliminating Mahumapelo. A case of conspiracy to commit murder has been opened at Mahikeng police station This is one of several attempts at killing Mahumapelo, with the last one involving a councillor in Mahikeng," North West government spokesman Brian Setswambung said in a statement.

Mahumapelo told the ANC provincial general council in Rustenburg in October last year that he knew of nine people who wanted him dead. In December last year his office said there was a threat to kill Mahumapelo and his family, and the mastermind behind the alleged plan was a former employee in his office and was allegedly working with a syndicate.

Dantjie urged law enforcement agencies to speed up their investigations and apprehend all conspirators of the alleged plot. The Hawks in the North West said they were investigating the alleged plot.

A wave of violent protests has swept through the North West, calling for Mahumapelo to resign. The ANC is expected to pronounce on his future soon.

African News Agency/ANA