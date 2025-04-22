ANC Northern Cape holds tenth provincial elective conference amid regional election challenges

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Northern Cape is holding its tenth provincial elective conference. This follows a series of regional elections that have shaped the party’s landscape in the province despite claims of rigging and irregularities. The conference, held after successful regional meetings across the Northern Cape, is expected to see the unopposed re-election of the current party chairperson, Dr Zamani Saul, who enjoys huge support in the province.

ANC provincial secretary Deshi Ngxanga emphasised the key issues on the agenda. "Critical to this conference is the state of local government. There is a comprehensive organisational report that reflects on service delivery, particularly water services," Ngxanga said. He highlighted increasing water disruptions in municipalities as a pressing challenge the party aims to address.

“We want to sit and delve into what is causing these disruptions and come up with concrete solutions to ensure reliable water supply,” he added. Strong Branch Representation Across Regions The Northern Cape’s ANC constituency comprises 232 branches, of which 189 qualified to participate in the conference — an impressive 81.4% participation rate.

Branch representation across regions is strong, with each region contributing a substantial number of delegates: John Taolo Gaetsewe: 37 out of 38 branches ZF Mgcawu: 34 out of 46 branches

Namakwa: 29 out of 46 branches Frances Baard: 50 out of 57 branches Pixley ka Seme: 40 out of 51 branches

Each branch is entitled to at least two elected delegates, with approximately 90% of the voting delegates drawn directly from branch structures. The remaining 10% will come from the ANC’s leagues, ensuring a broad representation. Regional Conferences Set the Stage The regional conferences over the past two months have laid the groundwork for the provincial gathering.

The John Taolo Gaetsewe conference took place in Hotazel from March 21-23, followed by ZF Mgcawu in April, Namakwa in Concordia, and Frances Baard and Pixley ka Seme in Barkley West and De Aar, respectively. While the process has been largely smooth, some members have voiced concerns over alleged irregularities during certain regional elections. The party leadership has acknowledged these claims and assured that the conference process would be transparent and democratic.