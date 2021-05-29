ANC Northern Cape re-elects Zamani Saul and co for another term

Johannesburg - The ANC's Top 5 leaders in the Northern Cape province have been re-elected for another five year term in a provincial elective conference held on Saturday.

Zamani Saul, who is also Northern Cape Premier, has been re-elected provincial chairperson of the party.

The conference managed to take place despite legal attempts to have it delayed by a number of aggrieved ANC members who wanted it to be declared unlawful and unconstitutional.

Saul was re-elected as the chairperson, while Bentley Vass was re-elected as the deputy chairperson.

Daluxolo Ngxanga was re-elected as provincial secretary, Maruping Lekwene was re-elected as deputy secretary and Fufe Makatong was re-elected as the treasurer.

“The ANC is confident that the rest of the PEC that will emerge from this conference will be equal to the task of leading the province towards unity, renewal and transformation,” said ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe.

He said the conference takes place in the context of a raging COVID-19 pandemic.

“We commend the province for taking extra precautions to protect delegates and participants from the pandemic, especially in the light of the rise in the infection rates in the Northern Cape and across the country,” said Mabe.

Other leaders of the ANC attending the conference includes secretary-general Jessie Duarte, members of the National Executive Committee (NEC), Collen Maine, Noxolo Kiviet, Derek Hanekom, Alvin Botes and Nonceba Mhauli, and convener of the ANCYL National Youth Task Team (ANCYL NYTT).

The ANC President, Cyril Ramaphosa, will this afternoon deliver a virtual address to the conference.

Political Bureau