ANC not doing enough to fight corruption, political analyst tells Nedbank Private Wealth clients

Durban – A political analyst who regularly pens political analysis for Nedbank Private Wealth clients, says the ANC has failed to properly read the mood in the prevailing wave against corruption. JP Landman said while 2020 will be remembered for the powerful public backlash against corruption, ANC members who refused to step aside were hindering the fight. This is contained in a political analysis titled 2020 – what a year. The analysis first came to the public eye on December 22 and, later, Nedbank Private Wealth made it public on its website. On the political and corruption part of the analysis, Landman said the backlash was reinforced by revelations at the ongoing Zondo Commission which led to the arrest and charging of nine VBS Mutual Bank accused and seven Free State asbestos project accused, which includes ANC secretary-general, Ace Magashule. “The ANC is still struggling to catch up with the changing public mood, manifested by the refusal of some accused to stand down. This issue is far from over. Political parties cannot ignore public opinion indefinitely, even when the opposition is weak,” he wrote.

Landman added that in South Africa, the state was proceeding with actions against various perpetrators, and the actions would only intensify.

“Evidence at the Zondo Commission both shame and anger citizens. The general mood in the country is not helping those in the ANC who want to hold out on corruption.”

He then turned his attention to the ANC Gauteng, which late last year found itself entangled in corruption when two of its provincial executive committee members, Khusela Diko (the presidential spokesperson who is currently on special leave) and Dr Bandile Masuku (former health MEC) were accused of Covid-19 related corruption.

“Interestingly, in Gauteng, the ANC structures demanded that the former health MEC be fired after the premier only suspended him on corruption allegations. And he was duly fired. Gauteng is going in a different direction than other ANC provinces, and that could be a harbinger of what is to come,” he wrote in the analysis.

Asked what made him conclude that the ANC was not doing enough in the fight against corruption, Landman said that was because most of the people who were supposed to step aside after being charged for wrongdoing, did not do so.

Landman also said the analysis was more of a “news, insight and commentary” meant to keep the bank’s private clients informed of what is happening the country.

Nedgroup Investment spokesperson, Taryn McKenna, said the analysis did not reflect their views.

“Please note that the article you refer to does not reflect the direct views of Nedgroup Investments but of JP Landman personally. JP is an independent political analyst. He is one of a number of independent contributors who all present different views, opinion and analysis across various topics,” McKenna said.

ANC national spokesperson, Pule Mabe, did not respond when asked to comment about the contents of the analysis.

Political Bureau