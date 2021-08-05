ANC not informed about possible Cabinet reshuffle, says Jessie Duarte

Johannesburg - ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte has denied knowledge of a possible Cabinet reshuffle by President Cyril Ramaphosa before the end of this week. Duarte was reacting to questions during a media briefing about the outcome of the ANC National Working Committee (NWC) meeting, as well as progress in the selection of party candidates ahead of the local government elections.

This as the parliamentary security cluster came under severe attack for the events which leading up to the violent protests in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal last month, and mounting calls for Ramaphosa to act against the Minister of Police Bheki Cele. State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo has also come under fire following conflicting reports about their roles prior to the violent protests which caused damages estimated to billions of rand. Duarte told the media that there was no discussion about a reshuffle or alleged shenanigans within the security cluster during their NWC meeting, or during the now top five meeting which happened on Monday. Duarte was adamant that Ramaphosa had not consulted with the ANC or any other members of the its top six about a possible reshuffle.

In her reply to the questions, Duarte said: “I do not know what is happening in the head of President Cyril Ramaphosa. I cannot help you at this stage,’ she said. She was adamant that she was personally not informed about a possible reshuffle but confirmed that an SMS was widely circulated which indicated that a reshuffle will happen by Friday. “I can confirm that President Ramaphosa will consult the party if he intends to have a reshuffle but none of us are aware of it. We only heard about it in media reports including the SMS which has been circulating,” she said.