DA MP Natasha Mazzone said ANC as a whole was responsible for State Capture. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - Shadow Minister of Public Enterprises and Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament Natasha Mazzone said African National Congress (ANC) as a whole was responsible for State Capture. Mazzone said this shortly before former president Jacob Zuma took to the stand at the Zondo Commission of inquiry into State Capture.

"The Democratic Alliance has always held the view that the Zondo commission is not the Jacob Zuma commission of inquiry. We have said from the onset that the ANC as a whole played a part in state capture. It was the organisation that executed and allowed the selling of piece by piece of our country to politically connected families and politically connected individuals," Mazzone told Independent Media.

Mazzone said she was at the state capture inquiry to "see the wheels of justice turn" and waits to see the former president account to the country.

Zuma started testifying before the Zondo commission on Monday, giving his side of the story and alleged that there was a systematic attempt to "assassinate" his character.

He also alleged that ex-cabinet minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi was recruited by the apartheid government to become a spy while he was a student in Lesotho.

The inquiry continues on Tuesday.