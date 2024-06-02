ANC offers R100,000 reward for information on voice-note threatening to poison gogos who didn’t vote for them

The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has made an offer of R100,000 as reward for information that can lead to the arrest and prosecution of people behind a voice-note which called for the killing of grandmothers who didn’t vote for them. The voice-note which was widely shared on various social media platforms, was purported to be from provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo.

The person behind the voice-note said all grandmothers who did not vote for the ANC must be killed through food poisoning. “I know they love attending ceremonies, I will get the poison and put it in the food so that all these rotten Zulu elderly women can die ... They are trash,” said the person on the voice-note. In the same voice-note, a second person is also heard accusing Mtolo as the one behind the wicked message.

“Comrades, it’s Mtolo speaking on this voice note, I’m going to ask you that we inform all the elderly people and send this to all the groups,” said the second person. In a statement released on Sunday, ANC provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele, said the voice-note was fake and there were more voice-notes purporting to be the ANC leaders. “We wish to alert WhatsApp group users and group administrators that in terms of the Cybercrimes Act of 19 of 2020, it is a criminal offence to use social media to fabricate and publish defamatory content.

“There will be severe consequences against criminals and individuals who are distributing this voice note,” Mndebele added in a statement. Earlier, in an interview with eNCA, Mtolo admitted that they underestimated the MK Party. He said the ANC knew the MK Party would take some votes, but not in the way it played out.