The ANC cleared the 50 percent mark in Gauteng with voting still incomplete but looked to have a clear majority within their reach in the country's economic heartland. Picture: ANA

Pretoria - The African National Congress on Friday afternoon cleared the 50 percent mark in Gauteng with voting still incomplete but looked to have a clear majority within their reach in the country's economic heartland. The party was laying at 50.57 percent in Gauteng late on Friday afternoon.

The governing party received 1 571 329 votes with 75.39 percent of votes counted in the province. ANC was followed by the Democratic Alliance at 27.32 percent and the Economic Freedom Fighters at 14.34 percent.

The Freedom Front Plus has made further inroads into the hotly contested economic hub, garnering 112 781 votes and taking the fourth place spot after the EFF. In the 2014 elections, the FF Plus received 58,122 votes or 1.27 percent of votes in the province.

African News Agency (ANA)