ANC veteran Mendi Msimang with his wife Manto. File picture Debbie Yazbek

The ANC has praised its former treasurer Mendi Msimang for his unwavering commitment to serving the country.



Msimang passed away on Monday and details about his funeral arrangements were not available at this stage.





The party said in a statement released on Monday, that Msimang was a veteran of the party who continued to serve the party in his old age. Msimang was part of the ANC integrity commission since 2013 and also served as a member of the advisory board on national orders.





Struggle veteran Msimang was a member of the ANC for many years and was also a member of the ANC Youth League. He served as the ANC's London representative during Apartheid and once acted as a secretary to Walter Sisulu.





He served his articles at Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo’s law firm. Msimang went underground when the ANC was banned in 1961. When he returned to the country he was elected into the party’s national executive committee (NEC) in 1991. He served as a member of Parliament in 1994 and was the chairperson of the ANC caucus in Parliament.





He was elected as ANC treasurer in 1997, at the Mafikeng national conference, when former president Thabo Mbeki was elected as ANC president – replacing former president Nelson Mandela. He served as the party’s treasurer until 2007.





He was married to the former minister of health Manto Tshabalala-Msimang who passed away in 2009.





In 1999, Msimang was awarded the Order for Meritorious Service in Silver by President Nelson Mandela, along with other struggle veterans.





"We salute him for his unwavering and steadfast commitment to serve selflessly and with humility. We will continue to celebrate his life and leadership and preserve his legacy for future generations to learn from him," said the party.





The party said it would help the family with funeral arrangments.



