Monday, September 2, 2024

ANC pays tribute to retiring Chief Justice Raymond Zondo

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo retires after 27 years on the bench, with the ANC lauding his legacy and welcoming Justice Mandisa Maya as his historic successor. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/ Independent Newspapers / File

Published 1h ago

The African National Congress (ANC) has paid a heartfelt tribute to Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who is stepping down after an illustrious 27-year career on the bench.

The ANC expressed its deep appreciation for Chief Justice Zondo's unwavering dedication to the rule of law, justice, equality, and democracy throughout his tenure.

The ANC described Zondo as an exemplary custodian of the nation's Constitution, highlighting his pivotal role in strengthening South Africa’s judiciary and ensuring the protection of the rights of all citizens.

“Zondo has been an exceptional leader in upholding the values of our constitution. His commitment to justice and democracy has left an indelible mark on our nation's history,” Zuko Godlimpi, Acting National Spokesperson, said.

As Zondo embarks on his well-deserved retirement, the ANC also congratulated Justice Mandisa Maya, who will be taking over as the new Chief Justice.

According to the ANC, Maya's appointment marks a significant milestone in South Africa's judiciary, as she becomes the first woman to hold this prestigious position.

“Justice Maya exemplifies the belief that access should hold both jurisprudential and practical significance,” Godlimpi said, emphasising her dedication to serving the people and her leadership in advancing gender equality across all sectors.

The ANC extended its best wishes to Maya, expressing confidence that her tenure would be marked by the same principles of justice and equality that have guided the nation’s judiciary.

“We wish Maya a great tenure and offer her our unyielding support and commitment,” Godlimpi said.

