File picture

Johannesburg - The ANC has expressed satisfaction with its electoral performance after it retained all its wards in the 10 by-elections that were held across different provinces on Wednesday. In the by-elections the governing party retained all three of its contested wards in the Eastern Cape and all two in KwaZulu-Natal.

The ANC also dislodged the DA in Ward 3 in Cederberg Municipality in the Western Cape, bringing its total wards won to six.

The official opposition however managed to retain control of three of its contested wards in the Buffalo City Municipality in the Eastern Cape, in Ga-Segonyana Municipality in the Northern Cape and in Saldanha Bay Municipality in the Western Cape.

In a statement the ANC said it was satisfied with the outcomes as it indicated restored confidence in the party.

“The ANC would like to thank its structures, members, supporters, volunteers and everyone who contributed to these decisive victories. These outcomes are a positive building block towards overwhelming victory in the upcoming local government elections in 2021,” the party said.

The ANC however took a swipe on the DA for also losing another ward to the Freedom Front Plus in JB Marks Municipality in the Northern Cape.

“The results also confirm the disintegration of the DA, which lost one ward to the Freedom Front and also lost more than 15% support in the two wards they retained,” the ANC said.

Political Bureau