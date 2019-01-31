ANC said it welcomed SABC's decision to abandon the issuing of section 189 notices, which would have led to the retrenchment of over 1000 workers. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/Africa News Agency(ANA)

Durban - The ANC said on Thursday that it welcomed the decision by embattled public broadcaster SABC to abandon the issuing of section 189 notices, which would have led to the retrenchment of over 1000 workers. "The ANC has always believed that employers, inclusive of state-owned enterprises, should exhaust all avenues before resorting to retrenchments. We are pleased that the SABC has elected not to renew the section 189 notice following constructive engagements with relevant stakeholders," ANC acting national spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said in a statement.

"While we appreciate the challenging economic conditions, we remain convinced that creative solutions can always be found through honest and open engagements among the affected parties. We are mindful of the fact that this step does not suggest that the SABC is out of the woods yet, but it is an encouraging step towards finding lasting solutions."

Kodwa said the governing party commended communications' minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and parliament's portfolio committee on communications for "their leadership and guidance on this matter".

"We urge the SABC to continue engaging with stakeholders towards rebuilding a robust public broadcaster the nation can be proud of," said Kodwa.

African News Agency (ANA)