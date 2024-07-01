ANC postpones Gauteng cabinet announcement after DA rejects unity provincial government

Yet again, the ANC leadership has instructed the Gauteng provincial government, led by Panyaza Lesufi, to postpone the announcement of the provincial executive. This follows the DA's decision to boycott the new government of provincial unity due to disagreements.

It is alleged that the ANC proposed two MEC positions to the DA, but they declined, hoping for more. This comes a week after the province postponed the announcement due to unfinished business. However, the ANC in Gauteng clarified that the DA was never part of the GNU because they never reached an agreement.

The DA in Gauteng has also confirmed that it has not reached a deal with Lesufi on the allocation of portfolios. The new Executive Council will lead the Gauteng government over the next five years, ensuring the implementation of the province's Programme of Action and interventions to grow the economy of Gauteng and improve the quality of life for the residents of the province. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi is expected to announce his cabinet soon.

The DA made it clear that it would be the opposition and not work with the ANC, as the premier made the announcement without consulting them. The ANC’s provincial executive committee member Lebohang Maile said they would not cater to the DA's demands. Maile emphasised that they are not in a coalition government with the DA but a unity government.

He said the DA should not behave like a "spoilt brat" in this case. "The ANC in Gauteng does not want a coalition with the DA; it will not have a coalition with the DA. "The ANC will work with all parties, including the DA. It should not behave as if we are in a coalition," he said.