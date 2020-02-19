Durban - The ANC has confirmed that its much anticipated National General Council, which had initially been planned for 26 to 30 June, will now be held from July 30 to August 03, 2020, due to party president Cyril Ramaphosa’s international commitments.
The change of date was announced in a letter from ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule addressed to all ANC NEC members and provincial secretaries and secretaries of the party’s leagues. The letter was circulated on social media on Tuesday.
“The ANC President will be attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting which will take place on 26th and 27th June in Kigali, Rwanda, and therefore the National General Council can no longer be held on the 26th to 30th June,” Magashule wrote.