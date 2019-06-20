Controversial singer Steve Hofmeyr. File photo: Etienne Creux.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC said on Thursday it has rescheduled its plan to lay charges of crimen injuria against singer Steve Hofmeyr. "The ANC will now lay the charges against Hofmeyr on Monday, 24 June 2019, in Johannesburg for his racist rants and issuing of death threats against South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela-Hlongwane and DA MP Phumzile van Damme," ANC national spokesperson, Pule Mabe said.

Mabe said that laying charges against Hofmeyr will send a strong message that racists have no place in South Africa's democratic society.

This comes after Hofmeyr in a tweet said: "Dear @zilevandamme and @ZindziMandela I'm a South African tax-paying citizen. Effectively, I AM your boss. You WILL jump when I say so and you WILL ask how high. And when you come to take our lives&land, you WILL die. Our contract is that simple. And don't you forget it."

Hofmeyr was responding to a series of tweets from both women in unrelated incidents.

Van Damme on Tuesday used Twitter to relay what she described as a racist incident at Cape Town's V&A Waterfront, which ended up with her assaulting the young man who allegedly made the slur.

Van Damme also said V&A security had responded inadequately to the incident. The V&A subsequently issued an apology, admitting it did not handled the incident correctly.

Last Friday, Mandela-Hlongwane took to Twitter, posting about South Africa's highly emotive land debate, tweeting: "Dear Apartheid Apologists, your time is over. You will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally #TheLandIsOurs." Her tweets continued into Saturday.

Mandela-Hlongwane is the South African ambassador to Denmark.

"Details regarding Monday's plan will be provided in due course," said Mabe of the ruling party's plans against Hofmeyr.

African News Agency (ANA)