The ANC Youth League must take the lead when it comes to campaigning for the ANC as the youth's absence in the ruling party and its work towards previous elections were noticeable, said ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa. Addressing the ANCYL’s 26th national conference in Nasrec on Sunday night, Ramaphosa said the party was optimistic that there would be “new drive” to mobilise young people for the upcoming general elections next year.

“We have been missing the youth action in the various activities of the ANC especially when it comes to elections,” Ramaphosa said. “The absence of the youth league was quite obvious.” Ramaphosa encouraged the ANCYL to drive the campaign and focus on young people to vote.

He said the ANCYL must lead voter campaigns, encourage young people to register and ensure that young people do go to vote. “You must also focus on broader civic education as too many people are still unaware of their own rights,” he said. Ramaphosa said that the Youth League needed to maintain discipline to make the structure a more attractive one.

"Without a vibrant and disciplined youth league, the ANC may lose its ability to grow," Ramaphosa said. "We don't want to see an ANCYL that is docile and asleep during a revolution. You are the revolution and you must be that voice."