'ANC proposes formation of government of national unity'

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the African National Congress (ANC) has recommended the formation of a government of national unity. This decision is set to be announced at an ANC press conference on Wednesday and comes as the ANC seeks to address the aftermath of their dismal election performance where the party lost its majority by a significant margin.

According to sources within the NWC, the ANC is set to collaborate with leading political parties, including the Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), and the Patriotic Alliance (PA) to form a government of national unity. In a related development, a high-level delegation led by ANC Chairperson Gwede Mantashe and Deputy Secretary General Nomvula Mokonyane has been tasked with engaging former president Jacob Zuma and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) regarding their potential involvement in the government of national unity. This comes after moves within the ANC to force a ANC/DA coalition were rejected by a number of NWC members as fears mounted over the fallout a move like that could have on both political parties.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday midday, ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, confirmed the ANC had been in discussion with the DA, EFF, IFP and the PA. She said they had so far failed to make any meaningful engagements with the MK party. She said the ANC had been in fruitful discussions with the parties. ”The NWC met on 4 June 2024, two days after the announcements of the results by the IEC, to receive a report from the National Officials on the meetings held thus far with various political parties. These include meetings with delegations from the IFP, the EFF, the DA, the NFP and the PA. The ANC has also had engagements with its Alliance partners, SACP, COSATU and SANCO as part of the consultation process.

”The National Officials reported to the NWC that the ANC has repeatedly reached out to the MKP for an engagement meeting, with no positive response. Our door remains open as we continue to reach out to every party that is keen to contribute positively to moving our country forward. ”The ANC is committed to ensure that we unite the people of South Africa to move our country forward and form a government that reflects the message from the electorate: we must work together,” she said. * This story has been updated to reflect the comments from the ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri.