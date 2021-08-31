ANC provincial branch concedes failure to register candidates could prove costly

FAILURE to register candidates in several municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal for the upcoming local government elections has seen the party’s provincial leadership admit that this could have disastrous consequences. ANC provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli has told the media that failure to secure registration of all PR candidates in Edumbe, Phongolo, Abaqulusi, Ulundi and Nongoma local municipalities could lead to the party losing several municipalities.

The ANC is also without ward candidates in three wards in oPhongolo, three wards in Abaqulusi, four wards in Nongoma and two in Ulundi. Addressing members of the media earlier, Ntuli said the ANC’s provincial executive committee (PEC) was deeply concerned, not only that this might lead to the ANC being replaced as the governing party in some of these municipalities, but that it would undermine the advancement of the National Democratic Revolution. “The PEC believes that the organisation has learnt some lessons with regards to the IEC (Electoral Commission of SA) electronic candidate’s registration with its glitches and attendant mistakes, and calls on all ANC members to rally behind the NEC in fixing the challenges emanating from the registration.

“In General Gizenga Maqina Mpanza region we do not have ward candidates registered in KwaDukuza wards 2, 6, 10, 20, 22 and 24. In Ndwedwe wards 11, 12, 13 and 15. In Mandeni ward 15, and Maphumulo ward 2. In Inkosi Bhambatha we couldn’t get candidates registered for Umzinyathi District Municipality, Umvoti wards 9 and 10, Msinga wards 1 and 18, Nquthu wards 4, 5, 14 and 17. In Musa Dladla region its ward 3 Nkandla Municipality,” Ntuli said. The party’s national leadership has made an application to the Electoral Court to have the registration process opened for at least a day to ensure that they are able to field candidates for the elections. Ntuli said that the ANC’s PEC was fully behind the work done by the Secretary-General’s Office to petition the Electoral Court for the IEC to reopen the candidates registration.