ANC publicly shamed for allegedly mistreating late owner of Eyadini Lounge, Jabulani Mjey Zama

The leadership of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal was left embarrassed on Saturday when the family of the late owner of Eyadini Lounge publicly shamed the governing party for contributing to the death of Jabulani Zama. That was when one of the siblings of the late Zama, also known as "Mjay", publicly told the hundreds of mourners that gathered for his funeral how the governing party ill-treated his late brother.

Ntuthuko Zama, did not specify what the ANC exactly did, but said the incident that sparked the ill-treatment of his brother by the party happened in 2017. Nomusa Dube-Ncube was left shaken when Zama’s brother lashed at the ANC during the funeral. Picture: Supplied Ntuthuko was on the podium to speak at the funeral together with his other two siblings and he went straight for the throat of the governing party the moment he got the microphone. The high-profile funeral held in Durban was attended by a host of ANC heavyweights in the province.

Among them was Siboniso Duma, the provincial chairperson, Nomusa Dube-Ncube who is a member of the provincial working committee and provincial premier and Mxolisi Kaunda, a member of the provincial executive committee who is also the mayor of eThekwini municipality. When Ntuthuko took the swipe, they were visibly surprised, and when they spoke later, they said nothing about the incident. “People of the ANC in KZN, why were you ill-treating my brother? The ill-treatment you meted on my brother, why you did do that?

“What you did to my sibling is painful, it is painful. Because of something he did in 2017, you did this to him? “Please correct that thing, correct it because it is painful. I have no brother today it is because of that ill-treatment you meted on him. “I will not hide that, no, you did that to him because he was a good person, I would have not taken it,” a visibly upset Ntuthuko said while the ANC leadership seated at the front was shell-shocked and pulled stony faces.

As if he was not happy with the first bite, Ntuthuko returned to the podium to take another swipe at the ANC and left for good.

"Yes, you have ill-treated us in the land of the Mapholobas (the Ngcobo clan), that's fine. You should be treating us right since Durban is located on the land of the Mapholobs, it's fine," he added and left the podium.